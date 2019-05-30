Parliamentary team formed to restore peace in North Rift

A 12-member committee representing leaders from the pastoral region has been formed to work with the national government security team with a view of restoring peace in the North Rift.

This follows a meeting between the national security team led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and the Pastoralist Parliamentary group led by Leader of the Majority in Parliament Aden Duale.

The meeting on Thursday came in the midst of the ongoing going NPR firearm verification process.

The leaders expressed their support for the ongoing process, which is part of police reforms meant to establish the number of NPR’s in the country and to assess their suitability and their integrity.

This also includes to mark firearms, undertake ballistic tests and digitally register all NPR’s.

They promised to work together with the executive and ensure political support during the disarmament and vetting of NPR in the frontier counties.

“We have agreed that contingent measures will be put in place in hot spot and dangerous areas” , explained Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen.

The leaders urged the Executive to ensure contingent measures are put in place so that security is maintained during the period.

This will ensure that the area is not left vulnerable to criminals and cattle rustlers. “The bigger focus is on pacifying an area that has been bleeding so much”, said Turkana Governor, Joseph Nanok.

On behalf of National Government, the Interior Cabinet Secretary was emphatic that government would not allow the arming of citizens against each other.

“Cattle rustling is not a cultural issue but a criminal enterprise. We will stay on course until we get a lasting solution to insecurity in pastoral areas. There will be no more touch and go attitude," said Matiang’i.

The Cabinet Secretray thanked the Inspector General for his operational strategy and promised to see to that suspects of cattle rustling and crime in the North rift meet with the full force of the law.