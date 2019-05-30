Nyamira residents 'ashamed' of zero growth

Deputy President William Ruto’s planned visit to Nyamira has sparked unexpected reactions from residents who said there is no need for him to visit the county.

The residents who spoke to the Star on Tuesday said the county has nothing in terms of development that requires a visit from the DP.

“We are ashamed as a county because we do not understand the importance of Ruto’s visit to our county. All we have are stalled projects and nothing to show that we have made a single stride since devolution,” trader Mercy Ochoki said.

Another trader Eric Onsase said Ruto is well-known for launching development projects in counties "but there is no single project to be inspected or launched by the second in command".

“Our county is always on record over stalled projects. We don't have any project that we can say we are proud of it is a big shame to our county,” Onsase said.

Ruto is expected in the county on Friday where he will tour the proposed site for the development of West Mugirango Technical Training Institute at Nyaigesa, West Mugirango constituency.

He is also expected to address residents at the Nyamira bus park before going for a church funds drive at Nyamira Catholic Church.

The residents have blamed the county government for its failure to develop to the level of other counties.

"We have now seen the reason as to why the national government’s top leadership has been avoiding Nyamira in its tours. It is because there is absolutely nothing to be developed in the county,” Onsase said.

Edited by R.Wamochie