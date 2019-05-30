National Prayer Breakfast in pictures

In Summary
• The theme was 'a new dawn'.
• President Uhuru Kenyatta called for leaders to walk the talk in terms of development.
The 17th National Prayer Breakfast took place on Thursday at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.
Politicians and leaders from across the divide attended.
President Uhuru Kenyatta called for leaders to walk the talk in terms of development, while Deputy President William Ruto said Kenyans should be inspired to rise through the ranks.
