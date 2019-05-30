National Prayer Breakfast in pictures

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

The 17th National Prayer Breakfast took place on Thursday at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. 

The theme was 'a new dawn'.

Politicians and leaders from across the divide attended.

President Uhuru Kenyatta called for leaders to walk the talk in terms of development, while Deputy President William Ruto said Kenyans should be inspired to rise through the ranks.

National Prayer Breakfast held in Nairobi on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO
