JamboPay sues DPP over health insurer's web servers

JamboPay has accused the Director of Public Prosecutions of deliberately misleading the court that it did not install servers at the centre of the National Hospital Insurance Fund fraud case.

Webtribe Limited (its mother firm) director Danson Muchemi says claims by the DPP and Director of Criminal Investigations that they failed to supply and install the server at NHIF premises is incorrect and calculated to mislead the public for undisclosed purposes.

Muchemi in an affidavit says there exist several correspondences between his company, the DPP, DCI and NHIF that sufficiently establish the existence of the server at NHIF premises.

Muchemi, through lawyer Stephen Ogolla, says during the hearing of a different case at the High Court, the DPP and DCI deliberately said they had not installed the server at the NHIF premises as required under the contract for the provision of Integrated Revenue Collection Services.

“The process of implementation of the contract for system purchase for provision of IRMS is ongoing and it would extremely prejudice the company if the untrue and misleading information fabricated by the DPP and DCI remains unchallenged and uncorrected,” he says.

Muchemi says he is apprehensive that unless the untrue and misleading information is corrected, the implementation of the contract would be adversely affected and possibly compromised.

He now wants the court to issue an order prohibiting the DPP, DCI and NHIF from interfering with the web server installed by Webtribe.

Also sought is an order directing the DPP and DCI to correct the misleading information within seven days.

Webtribe inked a three-year deal in 2014 with NHIF to collect monthly contribution on behalf of the fund in exchange of commissions.

The contract was extended for a year to last year when NHIF opted to purchase the payment system from Webtribe for Sh495.2 million. Webtribe is said to have raked in commissions in excess of Sh1.1 billion over the four years before selling the system to the insurer.

Top officials of NHIF have since been charged with the irregular payment of Sh545 million in a deal the prosecution says led to the loss of Sh1.1 billion.

Edited by R.Wamochie