Girl, 4, rescued from abductors in Athi River

A four-year-old girl was on Tuesday rescued from her abductors in Athi River, Machakos county.

The minor is said to have been abducted from her parents on May 24 in Nairobi’s Utawala estate.

Police sources from Machakos said the rescue operation was conducted by DCI’s Special Crimes Unit from Nairobi headquarters.

“The operations were conducted by Special Crimes Unit from Nairobi headquarters. We were not involved,” an officer privy to the rescue said.

The source said two kidnappers identified as Christopher Mwaula Kathinzi, 22, and 20-year-old Teresia Mwongela Kioko were demanding Sh1 million ransom.

“The abductors later called the parents demanding Sh1 million ransom,” he said.

The first suspect is said to have been discharged from KDF under unclear circumstances.

The detectives trailed the kidnappers immediately they were alerted. They rescued the baby five days after she was abducted.

Both suspects were arrested outside a petrol station where they were waiting for the ransom that they had demanded before they could free the girl.

The DCI confirmed that the child was safe and the two would be arraigned once investigations are complete.

The incident occurred barely a week since after a seven-year-old boy abducted from their Loresho home in Nairobi was rescued.

The pupil at an international school was rescued from a house in Kawangware where he was being held by a woman.

The family's house help and her daughter were arrested after it emerged they were behind the kidnap.

The house help's daughter was found with the boy in her one-roomed house in Kawangware, where she was making calls to the parents of the boy demanding a Sh3 million ransom.