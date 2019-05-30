CORRIDORS OF POWER

• Several police officers are wondering whether the new uniforms they were promised will ever be issued.
• Speaker of a county assembly in Nyanza is a worried man.
Several police officers are wondering whether the new uniforms they were promised will ever be issued to them having waited longer than usual. The officers – most of them junior in rank – whispered to Corridors that some of them have worn-out uniforms. Many are torn as no new ones have been issued since the government embarked on changing the face of the police service. With the uniforms fading, especially trousers, cops say it seems their bosses have forgotten the cardinal rule that an officer must be presentable all the time while on duty. Interestingly, the materials for the old uniforms are available but cannot be sewn following a moratorium barring commanders from distributing the same. Over to you Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.
A speaker of a county assembly in Nyanza is a worried man. An advocate associated with Orange Democratic Movement has been dispatched to handle an impasse pitying a party MCA with the local assembly. The speaker is said to be worried that party leader Raila Odinga could target him for “witch-hunting” his party member over claims of trumped-up charges. The member of the County Assembly is said to be facing the wrath of the speaker for whistle-blowing on numerous graft cases propagated by the local authority.
A lawyer who represented a prominent politician in a battle against the state that saw him awarded huge sums in damages is a worried man. The advocate has credible intelligence that he is now a target. He has also received veiled threats as he pursued his rightful dues for the work he did. Other than threats, there is a scheme to lock him out of the payment using powerful connections in the Jubilee administration. The lawyer has however vowed to fight to the bitter end.
Could Africa Union special envoy Raila Odinga’s recent heckling in Muhoroni, Kisumu County have been pre-planned? A little bird told Corridors that the ODM leader expressed his disappointment with a senator and some MPs for skipping the event that saw him jeered for the first time in an area that has been for a very long time under his firm grip. The former Prime Minister is said to have unsuccessfully made several phone calls to the senator. The senator's phone was switched off. What angered him most is the disclosure that the senator was in the county at the time of “my dejection.” There are allegations that a prominent businessman who previously worked closely with the ex-PM bankrolled the chaos.