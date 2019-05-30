CORRIDORS OF POWER

Several police officers are wondering whether the new uniforms they were promised will ever be issued to them having waited longer than usual. The officers – most of them junior in rank – whispered to Corridors that some of them have worn-out uniforms. Many are torn as no new ones have been issued since the government embarked on changing the face of the police service. With the uniforms fading, especially trousers, cops say it seems their bosses have forgotten the cardinal rule that an officer must be presentable all the time while on duty. Interestingly, the materials for the old uniforms are available but cannot be sewn following a moratorium barring commanders from distributing the same. Over to you Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.