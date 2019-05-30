Beware of fake jobs: Public Service Commission tells Kenyans

The Public Service Commission has raised the alarm over rising cases of fraud from individuals who claim to offer jobs.

The commission said it has received several complaints from Kenyans who have fallen into the trap after being hoodwinked to pay amounts ranging from Sh500 to Sh10,000.

The commission said the conmen direct victims to send money through M-Pesa, which is alleged to be for either Medical Examination or clearance with the National Intellgence Service.

Public Service Commission has said that it does not require applicants to pay any amount of money during applications for its advertised jobs.

The commission has added that all its job advertisements are only done through the mainstream media and on its website, which is www.publicservice.go.ke, which bears its features and commission's contacts.

It has also directed the public to its offices in Commission House, Nairobi, along Moi Avenue for free service.

The commission has requested office of the Director of Criminal Investigations to undertake investigations on reports that it has gathered from the Kenyans who have fallen victims to the conmen.