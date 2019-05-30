FAKE JOBS

Beware of fake jobs: Public Service Commission tells Kenyans

PSC has requested DCI to undertake investigations over the fake jobs

In Summary

• Public Service Commission has said that it does not require applicants to pay any amount of money during applications for its advertised jobs.

• Kenyans have been duped to pay Sh500 to Sh10,000 for non-existing jobs.

Public Service Commission warns Kenyans of fake jobs
Public Service Commission warns Kenyans of fake jobs
Image: COURTESY

The Public Service Commission has raised the alarm over rising cases of fraud from individuals who claim to offer jobs.

The commission said it has received several complaints from Kenyans who have fallen into the trap after being hoodwinked to pay amounts ranging from Sh500 to Sh10,000.

The commission said the conmen direct victims to send money through M-Pesa, which is alleged to be for either Medical Examination or clearance with the National Intellgence Service.

Public Service Commission has said that it does not require applicants to pay any amount of money during applications for its advertised jobs.

The commission has added that all its job advertisements are only done through the mainstream media and on its website, which is www.publicservice.go.ke, which bears its features and commission's contacts.

It has also directed the public to its offices in Commission House, Nairobi, along Moi Avenue for free service.

The commission has requested office of the Director of Criminal Investigations to undertake investigations on reports that it has gathered from the Kenyans who have fallen victims to the conmen.

More:

PSC dismisses fake vacancy declaration

Commission does not use social media platforms with questionable authenticity to publicise any vacancies
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
30 May 2019 - 15:58

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    3d ago Big Read

  3. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    9h ago Breakfast Briefing

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    3d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos