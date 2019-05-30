ANC members flirting with 'enemy' put on notice

ANC party is on a mission to cleanse itself and instil discipline on members ahead of the next general elections.

Secretary general Barrack Muluka on Wednesday put members cosying up with party enemies on notice, saying they will be dealt a blow of their political lifetime.

Muluka said that the party will firmly deal with elected leaders who have been frequenting Deputy President William Ruto’s Sugoi home.

“If you eat with our enemies, we shall also eat with your enemies. You cannot be elected on the party ticket and openly disrespect the party and our leader,” he said.

If you rode on the party ticket to get to the county assembly, National Assembly or Senate and take the party and its leader for granted, why should we not take you for granted?" he asked.

The secretary general said they will not hesitate to replace members who flirt with rivals for personal gains and at the expense of party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“Some members have taken us to court because we disciplined them. We will smoke them out of the political space come 2022,” the party official said.

He said some of the party leaders are posted in photographs “laughing at empty jokes with their entire dental formula exposed to the public”.

On May 13, the party expelled nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi for alleged mismanagement of party resources and disrespect to Mudavadi. The move was seen as part of the plan to whip loyalty ahead of 2022.

Osotsi has since appealed his expulsion at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal.

The party also suspended nominated Kakamega MCA Jacklyne Okamya for 30 days for 'unbecoming conduct'.

Mudavadi is angling to make a second stab at the presidency in 2022 on ANC ticket. He ran for the first time in 2013 on UDF ticket and was a distant third.

The former vice president has been packaging himself as the de facto opposition leader, criticising the government on a range of issues.

Edited by R.Wamochie