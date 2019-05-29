Women leaders raise concern on high femicide cases

Women leaders have condemned the rising number of sexual and gender-based violence killings in the country.

This year, at least 40 women have been murdered in various cases across the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi yesterday, the leaders under the Embrace movement condemned what they term as the normalisation of violence against women.

Among the victims they mentioned are Monica Kimani, who was found dead in a bathtub with her neck slit at her Kilimani apartment, Caroline Mwatha who went missing and later found at City Mortuary and Sharon Otieno, who was abducted and found in a thicket raped and stabbed in the neck, back and abdomen.

Others are Ivy Wangechi, who was hacked to death by her stalker, Mildred Odira, whose body was found on the side of the road after she went missing, Mary Wambui, who was found in a dam at Ruiru and Beryl Ouma who was strangled by her husband at their Kahawa Sukari home.

"One in every three women aged between 15 and 49 has undergone a form of violence while on average, there are 800 cases of rape, 100 cases of sodomy, 100 cases of incest and 3,000 defilement cases per year," a statement released by the leaders read in part.

Youth and Gender Affairs CAS Rachel Shebesh said the government and society have let down the women of Kenya.

Shebesh said even though the country has laws in place to protect women, gender violence recovery centres and is creating safe houses, the intention is not to have clients but to stop the violence.

"Unfortunately, we have normalised gender violence... our biggest disappointment in government is the implementation of these laws. We have a serious disconnect between the police, the Judiciary and the youth and the Gender Affairs ministry," she said.

Nairobi Woman rep Esther Passaris said there is need for counseling in hospitals to address depression associated with harsh economic times.

She added that women empowerment did not mean the boy child was being neglected and asked the government to create awareness campaigns on gender violence for the youth.

The leaders will lead a vigil to be held on Thursday at the University of Nairobi, which will call for the protection of women and girls from all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

The protection includes enactment of comprehensive legislation and policy, review, amendment and implementation of existing legislation, effective multi-sectoral service delivery and creation and implementation of safe reporting mechanisms for sexual and gender violence occurrences and threats.

Others are rapid rescue response services, respectful, efficient and quality sexual and gender violence data collection and use, allocation of resources for sexual and gender violence prevention, investigations and prosecution as well as physical and psychosocial support for survivors.