Wetang'ula: I've not been summoned by DCI over fake gold scam

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has dismissed speculations that he has been summoned to appear before the DCI for grilling over the fake gold scandal.

Wetang'ula said that he has a busy schedule and appearing before DCI was not of concern to him.

“ I am not aware of it. It is a non-issue to me,” Wetangula said.

Wetangula had been linked to the ongoing probe of fake gold in the country after a recorded audio of him was leaked to social media.

In the audio, Wetang'ula is heard assuring Zandi, a business associate of United Arab Emirates ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that he had talked to Raila who in turn reached out to Uhuru to secure the release of the containers with gold.

The Ford-K leader spoke in Nairobi on Wednesday after a special meeting with party leaders meant to address party elections in Trans-Nzoia county which was marred by chaos.

Wetangula said the party election's body will be conducting polls in areas that did not carry out elections and will communicate for the repeat in polling stations where elections were not properly held.

He said the remaining counties including Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga and Turkana are to hold elections soon, with Bungoma set to hold its election between June 7 and 8.

The polls which started in February, are to be completed by the end of June.

Wetang'ula had assured members that the polls will be free, fair and transparent.

The Bungoma Senator downplayed the defection of deputy party leader Boni Khalwale to Jubilee saying it was his democratic right to do so.

“ We as a party feel good that our deputy who had long abandoned the party has finally decided to leave in a formal manner,” he said.

Khalwale, who had been summoned to appear before the Ford-K disciplinary committee, refused to attend and later declared he had decamped to Jubilee.

Khalwale faced expulsion from Ford Kenya for endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.