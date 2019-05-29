Two former Karen Hospital employees jailed

Two former employees of Karen Hospital have been found guilty of conspiring to defraud the facility Sh960,000.

A Kibra court on Tuesday ordered them to compensate the hospital Sh300,000 or serve one year in jail.

The same court, however, acquitted four other employees of the same hospital charged with the same offences.

James Jambo, Samson Amos Makokha, Peter Njeru Ndwiga, Esther Nyawira Njoki, Ann Nyaguthie Karungo and Moses Wambugu Mwaniki were charged in 2014.

They denied the charges and were released on bond and the case proceeded to full trial.

The prosecution called seven witnesses. Both the accused denied the charges.

Majority of them had been employed as security personnel but the Esther Nyawira was in charge of customer care desk.

In her ruling, Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau said the prosecution failed to prove the case against the first four: James Jambo, Samson Amos Makokha, Peter Njeru Ndwiga, Esther Nyawira.

Kamau said the fifth accused, Ann Nyaguthie, gave a different version of prosecution evidence which contradicted other accused persons.

Nyaguthie and Mwaniki were hence convicted.

Kamau ordered them to pay the hospital Sh 300,000 or serve one year in jail.

The warrant of arrest against the sixth accused (Mwaniki) remains in place.

They have 14 days to appeal.