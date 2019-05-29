SBI Coca-Cola sets the pace for industrialisation in Somaliland

As Somaliland celebrated its 28th year since parting ways with Somalia last week, the country now prides itself in producing its own soft drink beverages and milk.

This is despite the state having no foreign aid, its passport not recognised as well as no boundaries.

Some 40 kilometres from the capital Hargeisa in Jalelo, the Somaliland Beverage Industries (SBI) Coca-Cola company has offered employment not only to locals but also expatriates who offer the much needed technical assistance and know-how in production and management.

Coca-Cola under SBI remains the biggest foreign direct investment (at the time) in the country’s history.

It is 100 per cent owned by a family business of Somalilanders and was opened at an initial investment of $15 million.

The bottling plant in Somaliland is part of a plan to win more African consumers by the Coca-Cola company.

SBI, a member of Laas Group, has helped Somaliland build manufacturing capacity.

In addition to the Coca Cola plant, the group has also invested in Lis Dairies, a state of the art dairy plant in partnership with Tetra Pak.