Picture of 'KDF boss' Ruto on car lands MCA in cells

A Thika court on Tuesday remanded a Kiambu MCA over a picture on his vehicle of a noble-looking Deputy President William Ruto dressed as the Commander in Chief.

Witeithie ward rep Julius Macharia, known as Taki, was arrested on Monday with his driver George Ngugi Kiarie.

Their black van displayed the head and chest of the DP in full military regalia, braid ribbons and all. He looks stern and regal. Little gold fighter jets buzz around. It appeared to be a Ruto tribute.

"Tuko Tayari" was written in several places on the vehicle for hire.

The Toyota Hiace also bore the Kenyan Coat of Arms and the national flag of Kenya.

The duo appeared before Thika resident magistrate Kyanya Nyamori.

Chief Inspector George Muriuki told the court that the two had violated the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act Cap 99 of the Laws of Kenya.

He said he was investigating improper use of emblems and names contrary to Section 3(a) as read with section 3(4) of the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act.

The chief Inspector sought to hold the suspects for five days.