Picture of 'KDF boss' Ruto on car lands MCA in cells

A Thika court on Tuesday remanded a Kiambu MCA over a picture on his vehicle of a noble-looking Deputy President William Ruto dressed as the Commander in Chief.
Witeithie ward rep Julius Macharia, known as Taki, was arrested on Monday with his driver George Ngugi Kiarie.
Their black van displayed the head and chest of the DP in full military regalia, braid ribbons and all. He looks stern and regal. Little gold fighter jets buzz around. It appeared to be a Ruto tribute.
"Tuko Tayari" was written in several places on the vehicle for hire.
The Toyota Hiace also bore the Kenyan Coat of Arms and the national flag of Kenya.
The duo appeared before Thika resident magistrate Kyanya Nyamori.
Chief Inspector George Muriuki told the court that the two had violated the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act Cap 99 of the Laws of Kenya.
He said he was investigating improper use of emblems and names contrary to Section 3(a) as read with section 3(4) of the National Flag, Emblems and Names Act.
The chief Inspector sought to hold the suspects for five days.
“Due to the complexity and nature of the offences, I pray for a custodial order of five working days to detain the respondents at Juja police station to enable me complete the investigations,” the officer said.
Muriuki pleaded with the court not to grant the MCA bond, saying that he might jeopardise the investigations if released.
“The first respondent is an MCA and a very influential figure in the society and chances are very high that if he’s released on bond he will interfere with our investigations and other key witnesses who are yet to record their investigations,” Muriuki said.
State counsel Kerongo Maatwa agreed, saying investigations are yet to be completed. He said officers are following leads that may bring in accomplices.
“An aspect of the crime is involving a network of many people and if the respondents are released investigations will be tampered with. Officers want to get where the graffiti in question was being prepared and what materials are being used,” he said.
The prosecutor said more charges are likely to be preferred once the investigations are complete.
The respondent’s lawyer Mr Ishmael Nguring’a urged lenient bond, preferably cash bail.
He said his client was not a flight risk and was ready to cooperate with the authorities.
The magistrate agreed with the state and ordered five days of remand.
The matter will come up for hearing on June 4.
Earlier the duo had pleaded not guilty for operating an unroadworthy vehicle and had been released on a sh 20,000 cash bail.
Then the chief inspector applied to detain them for more serious offences.
Macharia had been charged with permitting the use of an unroadworthy motor vehicle.
The prosecution told the court that the duo was operating a vehicle with tinted passenger window, operating with undersize chevron, excess passenger seats — 19 instead of 16 — loose passenger seats, defective passenger seat belts and coloured parking lights.
Nyamori set June 30 for pre-trial hearing.
