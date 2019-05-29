MPs roast Mubea over Chickengate, double salary

EACC failure to unravel the Chickengate scandal yesterday returned to haunt former deputy CEO Michael Mubea in his quest to be appointed Kenya’s ambassador to Ireland.

Members of a parliamentary committee probing the former anti-graft official for the job raised concerns that the case is yet to conclude in Kenya yet the UK had convicted officials linked to the scandal.

The Defence and Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Katoo ole Metito pointed out that there was no way one jurisdiction could resolve the matter and another fails yet the facts are the same.

Former IEBC CEO James Oswago, Smith&Ouzman’s local agent Trevy Oyombra, and his associate Hamida Ali Kibwana are still before the court over allegations of bribery.

They are accused of receiving bribes from Smith&Ouzman to facilitate a tender award for the printing of ballot and exam papers.

Their alleged co-conspirator Nicholas Smith – the owner of the firm - has already walked out of prison having served his full three-year term.

Citing fears of collusion and laxity on the part of EACC, MPs said the commission has not shown seriousness to resolve the case among other high profile crimes.

Mubea was also accosted with questions on how he handled a probe by SRC and the Ombudsman on claims he was drawing a double salary from the commission.

Imenti Central MP Moses Kirima challenged the nominee on why he (Mubea) challenged the ruling ex-parte after he was found guilty of drawing two salaries.

Lawmakers also put the Dublin envoy nominee to task over the sale of EACC headquarters as well as claims he hid files in the case of former NSSF managing director Tom Odongo.

MPs Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Charles Kilonzo (Yatta), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Peter Mwathi (Limuru), Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi), Lillian Gogo (Rangwe), Nakara Lodepe (Turkana Central), Dido Raso (Saku), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), and Vihiga’s Kivai were present.

The legislators did not mince words with Mubea even asking him to address himself to fears that the Executive could be executing a strategy to remove him from EACC diplomatically.

“Don’t you think that it was a vote of no confidence in you when the appointing authority did not consider you for CEO job despite the long period you have been at EACC?” Koech asked.

“An ambassadorial job is not the same as anti-corruption. Are you running away from your crimes at the EACC?” Lodepe asked.

“Why are you being pushed out? Is the Executive taking away EACC institutional memory? Or are you standing in the way of others,” Tuwei added.