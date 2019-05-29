Mombasa Appeal Court clears 50 cases in two days

Justice delayed is justice denied.

And so the 400 pending cases at the Court of Appeal have been reduced dramatically by the Rapid Response Initiative in Mombasa.

In the last two days, the Appeal Court sitting in Mombasa has cleared 50 matters. This fast-tracking will be replicated across the country.

On Monday, the 19 judges heard and determined 16 appeals, eight single-judge applications, and 16 appeals and nine applications on Tuesday.

The court established four benches to hear appeals and also listed single-judge cases in the two-day service week held at the Mombasa Old Court.

Chief Justice David Maraga opened the court on April 12 when Court of Appeal president William Ouko promised to hold sessions in May to determine the appeals to clear case backlog.

The judges are expected to conduct the same exercise in Nakuru on June 10 and 11 when they will tackle cases filed in Nyeri and Nakuru.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)