Ministry distributes textbooks to schools nationwide

The Ministry of Education has supplied 600,000 textbooks to primary and secondary schools across the country.

They were distributed under the Secondary Education Quality Improvement Programme in the past one year.

The director of projects coordination and delivery in the ministry Elijah Mungai said the World Bank allocated Sh200 million to the project. It is aimed at improving transition from primary to secondary particularly in the arid and semi-arid areas.

Mungai spoke at Kakamega High School during a five-day workshop for preparation of annual work plans for the year 2019-2020.

He said the project implementing agencies were working together to ensure that Free Primary Education and Free Day Secondary Education were actualised.

The forum brings together the county and regional heads in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Public Works.

He said consultations with stakeholders about the competence-based curriculum were ongoing ahead of the national conference slated for August.