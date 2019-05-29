Man nurses arrow injuries in Eldama Ravine

A 30-year old man is nursing injuries at Eldama Ravine Hospital after he was shot with an arrow by an unknown assailant on Saturday.

James Kiplagat from Esageri sublocation was reportedly ambushed on his way home from Ravine town around 8pm.

“The arrow was still lodged in his head by the time good Samaritans helped him to the nearby health facility,” Kiplombe chief Rodha Rotich said.

Rotich said a 25-year old suspect, Elvis Kipkemoi, was arrested and is being held at Eldama Ravine police station. The motive behind the attack is still not known.

She noted an upsurge of killings and maiming by unknown attackers in the area calling upon members of the public to report any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

“We suspect there is a gang of youth in the villages whose agenda is to cause insecurity but police have already been notified and they are now carrying out serious patrols, especially at night,” Rotich said.

She attributed many such cases to increased sale of illicit brews and joblessness among the youth.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)