Governors critisised by KOT for bizarre spendings

• The Auditor General's report had indicated that Kakamega, Kitui, Nyeri, Kiambu and Kirinyaga counties had spent millions of shillings on state functions.
Kenyans on Twitter have raised concern over their governors' performances and the way they spend county funds.
Most of these county bosses have had a rough time in accounting for county budgets whenever they appear before finance Senate committees in recent weeks.
The ongoing grilling of governors by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Investments has exposed loopholes in county spendings.
The Auditor General has already flagged 11 counties that had bizarre budget lines in the 2017-2018 financial year.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was exposed for spending billions of shillings for functions unrelated to Kiambu.
According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Sh973 million for State House Affairs (Co-ordination of State House functions), which was dismissed by State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita.
The governor was arrested last week by the EACC detectives for interrogation before being released over tender interference that amounts to Sh588 million.
Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru is the latest to appear before the Senate committee.
She appeared before CPAI on Monday, turning the heat on the National Treasury over reports indicating her administration spent Sh1.4 billion on functions not related to the county.
Waiguru was put to task to explain the disturbing expenditures captured in the county’s financial statements by the county finance officers.
The Council of Governors had protested the move by the Senate committee to questioned governors.
COG had also ordered governors not to appear before the Senate committee.
The hashtag #StopTheseGovernors was the number one trend in Kenya on Wednesday morning as KOT criticised governors for failing to deliver.
With the level of stealing that is going on in our counties , the Big 4 agenda will remain to be a dream #StopTheseGovernors pic.twitter.com/rvTg9Fn3j9— Nyiha Wa Mwai (@NyihaWaMwai) May 29, 2019
@ismunyui said, "County governments have disregarded procurement procedures & laws when making purchases or awarding tenders leading to loss of billions."
@kamamifay tweeted that, "In what appears to be a brazen waste of public resources, the counties spent huge allocations on State House functions, free primary education, economic policy and national planning, rail transport and Government clearing services among others."
"It’s sad how these county governments have reduced Kenyans into mere poor people," @PrettyKenyan10 commented.
"Interestingly MCAs who are mandated by the Constitution to play an oversight role on county governments approved the suspect budget, which gave the governors free will to spend the allocations," @KibetBenard_ said.
@NyaihaWaMwai, "With the level of stealing that is going on in our counties, the Big 4 agenda will remain to be a dream."
"Living in Kiambu under Gov Waititi's leadership should be listed among the 1000 ways to die," @NgurePaul_ tweeted.
"We really messed ourselves up by creating 47 new billionaires in the name of governors," @Avacrest said.
@Nyarari commented, "We have the youngest Gov who spent 13M to entertain slay queens. This has led to poor service delivery in Nandi County."
@Gichurukenny, "In 2014, Ojaamong was charged in connection to a dubious tender that led to the loss of Sh8 million."