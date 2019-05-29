Governors critisised by KOT for bizarre spendings

Kenyans on Twitter have raised concern over their governors' performances and the way they spend county funds.

Most of these county bosses have had a rough time in accounting for county budgets whenever they appear before finance Senate committees in recent weeks.

The ongoing grilling of governors by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and Investments has exposed loopholes in county spendings.

The Auditor General has already flagged 11 counties that had bizarre budget lines in the 2017-2018 financial year.

The Auditor General's report had indicated that Kakamega, Kitui, Nyeri, Kiambu and Kirinyaga counties had spent millions of shillings on state functions.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was exposed for spending billions of shillings for functions unrelated to Kiambu.