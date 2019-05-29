Ex-PS Omollo deceived court on funds — Asset Recovery

The Assets Recovery Agency has accused former PS Lillian Omollo of deceiving the court that she is a farmer who acquired more than Sh30 million in a farming business.

In a court affidavit in the NYS II scandal, ARA says the land in Uyoma, Rarieda district belongs to the family of the late Acheing Oneko, where Omollo is married.

It says the land has not yet been subdivided divided among family members.

ARA investigators Isaac Nakitare and Fredrick Musyoki said they travelled to Uyoma in Rarieda district and established that there is no farm in existence, as Omollo alleges.

“The allegation that Lillian is a farmer and the funds in issue are obtained from the farming business is incorrect, deceitful and a ploy to disguise, conceal and hide the source of the said funds and a classical scheme of money laundering,” reads the affidavit.

The officers said that when they visited the site, they met Nam Oneko, Omollo's brother in law. They said he told them the land belongs to the family of the late Achieng Oneko and is not yet subdivided among the family.