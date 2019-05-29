CJ, governors have no special privilege on roads in new Mutyambai directive

In Summary

• In the highest category - 1 - the President, DP, First Lady, CSs for Interior, Foreign Affairs and Defence as well as the Interior PS feature.

• The Chief Justice and governors feature nowhere in the list of six categories of officials with special clearance.

IG Hillary Mutyambai.
IG Hillary Mutyambai.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has issued guidelines on which government officials have special clearance on the roads and governors have not made it to the list.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mutyambai listed the President, Deputy President, First Lady, former Prime Minister, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Defence CSs as some of the officials with special clearance.

The Chief Justice and governors feature nowhere in the list of six categories of officials with special clearance.

In the highest category - 1 - the President, DP, First Lady, CSs for Interior, Foreign Affairs and Defence as well as the Interior PS feature.

In category 2 is the chief of Defence Forces, service commanders of defence forces, the IG of the National Police Service and DIG of the Kenya Police service.

Category 3 has the Speaker of the National Assembly as well as the Senate while category 4 has retired Presidents and Prime Minister.

Category 5 has the fire brigade and ambulances while for category 6, any other vehicle will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in their respective regions.

Mutyambai said all other vehicle must follow normal traffic flow.

"Any government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially overlapping will have their drivers arrested," he said.

Traffic offenders to pay instant fines - IG Mutyambai

OCSs will be drawn from the National Police, Administration Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations.
News
3 weeks ago

I'll deal with rogue officers - IG nominee Hillary Mutyambai

The former police constable revealed his net worth was Sh30 million.
News
2 months ago

Hillary Mutyambai sworn in, pledges to fight crooked cops

Plucked from intelligence service, has extensive counter-terrorism training in US, UK, Israel
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER
News
29 May 2019 - 20:49

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    15h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    14h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    2d ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Man dies on plane after ingesting 246 cocaine bags
    1d ago World

Latest Videos