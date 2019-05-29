CJ, governors have no special privilege on roads in new Mutyambai directive

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has issued guidelines on which government officials have special clearance on the roads and governors have not made it to the list.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mutyambai listed the President, Deputy President, First Lady, former Prime Minister, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Defence CSs as some of the officials with special clearance.

The Chief Justice and governors feature nowhere in the list of six categories of officials with special clearance.

In the highest category - 1 - the President, DP, First Lady, CSs for Interior, Foreign Affairs and Defence as well as the Interior PS feature.

In category 2 is the chief of Defence Forces, service commanders of defence forces, the IG of the National Police Service and DIG of the Kenya Police service.

Category 3 has the Speaker of the National Assembly as well as the Senate while category 4 has retired Presidents and Prime Minister.

Category 5 has the fire brigade and ambulances while for category 6, any other vehicle will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in their respective regions.

Mutyambai said all other vehicle must follow normal traffic flow.

"Any government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially overlapping will have their drivers arrested," he said.