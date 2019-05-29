Awiti couldn't perform in bed, wife says in divorce case

The hearing of a divorce case filed by former Nyali MP Hezron Awiti 10 years ago is finally about to proceed.

Awiti wanted to divorce his wife Lucy Adhiambo in May 2009 but the hearing has been in abeyance since then. It has however caught the attention of Mombasa family court Judge Thande Mugure who has set the hearing for June 27.

Awiti accused his wife of adultery and wanted their marriage declared null. He also accused Adhiambo of stealing Sh8 million from his company.

But in a cross-petition which had previously been dismissed but later reinstated, Adhiamb​_o accused the former lawmaker of cheating on her with five women.

She further accused him of deserting their matrimonial home.

In the court documents, Adhiambo accused her husband of denying her conjugal rights because he suffered erectile dysfunction.

She stated that she had been unable to enjoy sex since 2005 due to her husband’s impotence.

Further, she had suffered psychologically after Awiti forced her to undergo some rituals.