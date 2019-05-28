ILLEGAL DIRECTIVE

Win for betting firms as court quashes government ban on outdoor advertising

In Summary

• The Betting Control and Licensing Board outlawed advertising of gambling on all social media platforms, as well as ads on gambling between 6, am and 10 pm.

• Advertisers warned that proposed restrictions will not only deny revenue to media houses but also hurt the country’s revenue collection.

An outdoor Sportpesa billboard.
An outdoor Sportpesa billboard.
Image: COURTESY

Betting firms on Tuesday got a reprieve after the High Court quashes a government directive that banned outdoor advertising.

Justice John Mativo declared the directive made by the Betting Control and Licensing Board dated April 30 that banned outdoor advertising of gambling null and void.

The judge ruled the directive was tainted with illegality, unreasonableness and procedural impropriety.

 

The board outlawed advertising of gambling on all social media platforms as well as ads on gambling between 6 am and 10 pm.

In a notice signed by the Acting Director Liti Wambua, the board further banned any endorsement of gambling operations by celebrities.

All advertisements were to be approved by the board and must contain a warning to the public of its consequences.

The Association of Practitioners in Advertising condemned the regulations on betting advertisements, terming them dictatorial and bad for business.

The umbrella body of advertising agencies in Kenya said BCLB did not consult key stakeholders, which is detrimental to good governance and outside the spirit of inclusivity.

The advertisers warned that proposed restrictions will not only deny revenue to media houses but also hurt the country’s revenue collection.

The association added that the restrictions will drive the advertising for these products offshore, and deprive the exchequer of tax cash from local advertising and contribute to capital flight.

More:

Court blocks ban on betting ads

Ads on gambling between 6am and 10pm by celebrities was outlawed.
News
1 week ago

Court suspends ban on betting adverts

Musician had sued, saying he earns a living from endorsing brands.
News
1 week ago

Advertisers condemn proposed rules on betting adverts

Advertisers warn proposed restrictions will hurt the country’s revenue collection.
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
28 May 2019 - 12:49

Most Popular

  1. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    1d ago Big Read

  2. Ethiopia sorry for map which wipes out Somalia
    1d ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Your Tuesday Breakfast Briefing
    6h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos