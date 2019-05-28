Waiguru blames Treasury for disputed Sh1.4 billion

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru on Monday turned the heat on the National Treasury over reports indicating her administration spent Sh1.4 billion on functions not related to the county.

The governor was under pressure to explain why her administration budgeted for State House functions, free primary education and government advisory services in the 2017-18 financial year.

She appeared before the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee to respond to audit queries raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko.

Kirinyaga is among the 11 devolved units flagged by the audit for bizarre budget lines for 2017-18.

Waiguru was put to task to explain the disturbing expenditures captured in the county’s financial statements by the county finance officers.

According to financial statement presented to the auditor for review and copies sent to the committee, Kirinyaga spent Sh419.98 million on State House affairs, Sh851.75 million on government advisory services and Sh176.8 million on free primary education.

“You confirmed that these are the true financial statements, why are we seeing these bizarre allocations and expenditures?” committee chairman Moses Kajwang asked.

Waiguru blamed CS Henry Rotich’s National Treasury for generating reports ‘defaming’ the counties. She claimed that officers at the Treasury have manipulated the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis) to generate the damning reports.