Uhuru congratulates Malawi's President on his re-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Peter Mutharika the President of Malawi after his re-election for a second term.

The President said his re-election is a demonstration of peaceful elections by the Malawians and the confidence the people have in his leadership.

Malawi's President Peter Mutharika was elected for a second term with 38.5% of the vote.

The 78-year-old incumbent had faced strong competition in the May 21 election, including from his deputy.

The result was announced on Monday after an injunction ordered by the country's high court was lifted.

Challenger Lazarus Chakwera, who finished in second place, had sought to delay the results because of concerns over voting irregularities.

President Mutharika has a background as a lawyer and professor, has been the country's leader since 2014.

He was educated in the UK and the US - and has been involved in Malawian politics since 2008 when his brother, then president, appointed him as chief legal adviser.

Wishing him good health and success as he starts his fresh mandate, Uhuru said he looks forward to continuing working with the Malawi President for the progress of the two nations.

He said the he hoped to cement the strong bond of friendship, historical bilateral ties and a shared vision between the two nations.