Traders fury as Homa Bay signs Sh118m market MoU

Homa Bay town market traders have protested against their evacuation even as the Homa Bay government signed an MoU for the reconstruction of the facility.

The more than 3,000 traders argue that the county failed to follow an agreement the signed with them, which would have ensured a smooth evacuation.

Market traders association leaders Geoffrey Oduso (chairman) and Simeon Kwach (secretary general) said they will not pay any money for the new allocated spaces.

“Traders will not pay Sh10,000 or 15,000 for space as demanded by the county government. We agreed the spaces should be distributed free of charge,” Onduso said.

Kwach said they are ready to move to alternative areas. “Let the county government follow the agreement so we can move without chaos,” Kwach said.

The traders spoke on the sidelines of the signing of an MoU between Homa Bay government and Danaff Kenya Co. Ltd to build the market.

The modern market, whose construction will start on Friday, will cost Sh117.8 million under a partnership between the Homa Bay government and the World Bank.

On Monday county secretary Isaiah Ogwe, chief officers Noah Otieno (Finance) and Maina Njoroge (Roads) said the construction work will be complete in nine to 10 months.

They said nobody wants money for spaces at the new market places.

“The work will involve the construction of 1, 000 stalls, washrooms and pavements,” Ogwe said.

He said the county was committed to enabling the business community to operate in a conducive atmosphere.

“This project is meant for a town that has acquired the municipality status,” Ogwe added.

Otieno said they had put all proper arrangements to relocate traders from the market to allow for the construction work. Otieno urged the contractor to do quality work.

“We appeal for the contractor to expedite the process of constructing the market so that traders can start using it at the right time,” Otieno said.

Danaff Kenya Co. Ltd director He Yuanguo promised to complete the work within the timeline.

“The work will get completed in one year,” Yuanguo said.