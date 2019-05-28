Referendum no walk in the park — Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has urged those calling for a referendum to first seek advice from lawmakers.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Busia Catholic church on Sunday, Muturi said no serious arrangements and preparations had been put in place for a referendum.

“I have not seen any serious movement except that of Ekuru Aukot seeking a referendum,” he said.

Any referendum call first needs one million signatures of registered voters and must be presented to the IEBC for approval.

He called the clamour for a referendum by some politicians a "mere notice of intention".

The Speaker said a referendum is "not a walk in the park".

“So if it is their desire, let them come so that we talk,” he said.

Muturi also said they must visit at least 24 counties and seek the views of MCAs on a referendum.

The current clamour is only meant to excite the public, he said.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng’ said, "If there will be a referendum, then let us hold it together with the 2022 General Elections."

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong told residents that more than Sh100 million had been set aside to clean up the town and open the drainage system.

“I also have funds to renovate health facilities and we are engaging contractors,” he said. They have already been supplied with drugs, he said.