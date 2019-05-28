Mudavadi faults State borrowing, wants agency to monitor debt formed

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has criticised the government over its 'reckless' borrowing which he said cannot be properly accounted for.

Mudavadi said the increased borrowing is meant to feed greedy individuals in the government.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Nairobi, Mudavadi said it is high time that the government establishes an independent Public Debt Management Authority.

He said the authority will be able to regulate and manage the present and future debts.

The ANC leader called on the government to be open to the public about its borrowing and spending.

"In this day and age of open governance, the government can no longer behave as if it is a secret society. Especially when it is borrowing funds which are to be paid by the citizens,” he said.

His statement on the county's debt comes as the country is negotiating with the World Bank for a Sh75 billion loan to support its budget.

Mudavadi wants President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the issue of county's debt in his speech during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations which will be held in Narok county.

Statistics from the Kenya Revenue Authority have indicated that the government is spending more than what it collects.

In 2018 the Jubilee administration spent Sh800 billion and it has now hit the Sh1 trillion mark.

KRA collects about Sh1.5 trillion every year.

In March, KRA released their nine-month results, which showed that they had collected Sh1 trillion.

The taxman projected that by the end of 12 months - by the end of June - they would hit Sh1.5 trillion.

Mudavadi also raised concern over the disagreement between the Ministry of Education and Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion over the CBC implementation.

He has asked both parties to sit down with other stakeholders and listen to their issues before full implementation of CBC.

The ANC leader has also termed the recent State of the Nation address by the President as 'dumper', which he said did not address the issues affecting Kenyans.