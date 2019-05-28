Man charged with extorting money from Nairobi businessman

A man has been charged with issuing threats by demanding a ransom to a Nairobi businessman.

Moses Odwar was accused of extorting James Otieno Osori claiming that he would fix him at the EACC if he fails to give the money.

Odwar wanted Osori to remit money from a sales commission to his Bill Max insurance company.

The accused committed the offence between August 20 and 37, 2018.

Osori later reported the matter to the police.

Investigations were launched leading to the arrest of the accused on May 24.

He, however, denied the charges before Makadara Senior Principal Magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

Odwar said that he is a genuine businessman looked upon by other entrepreneurs and could not engage in theft.

He said that he is a man of integrity and requested for lenient bond terms as he was a man from a humble background.

The magistrate released him on a cash bail of Sh50,000 or a bond of Sh100,000.

The case will be heard on September 9.