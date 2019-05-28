Land company lauds industry probe, offers China trips to clients

A land buying company on Monday welcomed a move by the Ministry of Lands to investigate players in the industry to eliminate fraudulent deals.

Eden Park Country Gardens CEO Joseph Njoroge said it is a good move since many people have fallen prey to being sold air instead of land.

“Cases of double allocation and fake title deeds need to be investigated so that Kenyans do not get duped in the land buying racket,” Njoroge said.

He said that genuine land buying companies have been losing clients due to rogue companies that were fleecing Kenyans of their money without delivering them what they bought hence.

“It is wrong to fleece hard working Kenyans of their money through tricks of land sale and the government ought to intervene so that those caught in the racket can be brought to book,” the CEO said.

Njoroge also announced plans to award his clients with a business trip to China.

Eden Park Country Gardens announced the move after giving out over 1,000 title deeds of 4200-acre land in Segera area in Nanyuki Laikipia county.

“For those who have bought over one acre for Sh450,000 we have planned a business trip for them to China in Canton fair so that they can to attend the trade fair and they can decide from there what to do with their land,” Njoroge said.

He also warned the public of a clergyman whom he said was collecting money from unsuspecting Kenyans that he was in a position to secure them the Segera land.

“Some Kenyans have lost money by being sold my land by a clergyman and I am glad that the police stepped in and he was arrested,” Njoroge said.