Killer bullet cartridge was outside administrator's house, court told

Cartridges of the bullets that killed a former Lang'ata police officer were found at the door of a ward administrator, a Nairobi court was told on Monday.

The administrator, Jackeline Boseti, said in a Kibera court that she heard gunshots at 10pm and at midnight. The following day she was informed that two officers who came to find out what was happening at her house were being treated for gunshot wounds at The Karen Hospital.

Boseti was testifying during the inquest of Mohamed Kadilo, a former Lang'ata police officer who died at The Karen Hospital. His colleague was shot in the leg.

Boseti recalled that she was awakened by her daughter who had been watching TV and told that some people were knocking.

She said she has a dog - a German Shepherd - which occasionally scratches the door.

She was not sure whether it was her dog or gangsters at her door. That is why she called her husband who was in Mombasa.

He told her to contact police officers on guard in the neighbourhood. One of her neighbours is a KRA official who is guarded by the police at night.

The witness did not see any thugs. Security guards later told her that police had collected cartridges.

Her husband is a licensed gun holder, but he had taken the firearm with him to Mombasa.

Kibera senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku directed the matter to be heard on September 28.

