It will be a tall order to dethrone Ruto in Rift Valley

Rift Valley politics is reshaping just like other regions as the bigwigs in the region - Deputy President William Ruto, former Bomet governor Isaack Rutto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi- get ready for the Uhuru Kenyatta succession.

They are the people the Kalenjin community are looking up to in 2022 and it can go either way, but because of the shortcomings of the Jubilee administration many people, especially farmers and youths, are unhappy with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

And because a large swathe of Kenya is feeling disgruntled, many would want to see what new political platforms can offer them.

Although Rutto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) did not perform well in the 2017 General Elections, voters are curious to know what he can offer them and if they team up with Gideon Moi they will definitely be a force to reckon with.

But it will be still a tall order for both Kanu and CCM because, in spite of the growing disenchantment, Ruto still enjoys huge influence in the Rift Valley.

Between now and 2022, anything can happen and we should not be surprised to see South Rift where Rutto (Isaack) comes becomes the centre of power because he also wields considerable influence and if he teams up with Gideon then it will be a real battle.

Already, some of the politicians once regarded as Ruto’s allies are leaving his camp. Some of the governors who were with Ruto like Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu Governor) are leaving. Also in other places, we saw Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache) walking away. Ruto is slowly losing some of his supporters.

There are also many politicians who have not left but are on the fence and are sure before 2022 will make a decision. These are some of the reasons DP Ruto must be very careful.

Gideon’s influence is strong and formidable in Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties and will be felt in Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia also because when leaders shift they shift with some of their supporters.

DP Ruto should be worried; he will have to do his homework well. He should not sit and wait or else he will find the ground has shifted.

Dorothy Chebet a Political Analyst spoke to the Star