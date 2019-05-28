Ex-police commissioner's wife linked to fake gold

The wife of a former police commissioner is under probe in the fake gold scam and is said to be at the centre of the fraud.

Investigators have also widened their investigations to include government officials who may be abetting the conmen, as police await a statement from the complainant in Dubai.

Dubai is yet to give a go-ahead for statements to be recorded from those who dealt with the Kenyan con gang.

The woman under investigation was linked to the fake gold scam by suspects who were arrested last week.

Telephone records retrieved from the suspects' phones show that one of the suspects has had long and frequent communication with the woman.

The woman has also been calling some officers at DCI, asking them to release some of the people arrested at JKIA last week, police sources said.

Police officers stormed a number of officers at JKIA on Thursday in their search for people who conned the ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and carted away computers, documents, cars and empty 'gold' boxes.

"These boxes have been used to hoodwink people that they contain gold ready for export. When we opened them, others had melted padlocks while others were just empty," an officer on the raid said.

It is not clear if the former police commissioner is himself aware of or involved in the fake gold business.

The investigators are convinced that the little-known woman has been providing cover for some of the people who have made millions of shillings by pretending to possess gold bars.

On Saturday police arrested Hezron Nyabola in Kisumu and transferred him to Nairobi.

Nyabola is one of the director-shareholders of Inside Africa Currier Services Limited whose offices were raided on Thursday last week. He escaped on the day of the raid but was arrested on Saturday.

It is believed that those who conned the Sheikh used him and his office to fool the ruler's business associate, Ali Zandi, that his cargo had indeed been seized by the Kenyan government at JKIA.

"Zandi has told us that he was taken to this office where he was shown boxes said to contain gold he had paid for. Some of the boxes resemble the ones he had been shown and stored at a heavily guarded 'safe house' in Lavington, days after Christmas last year," a senior police officer said.

Nyabola was arraigned on Monday (yesterday) and police were given three more days to hold him.

Last night, investigators were also tracking a man believed to be the 'fake Matiang'i'.

The short, bulky bespectacled man has been pictured with several senior politicians and is said to have even attempted to run for Parliament from Nyanza in the last election.

Also on Monday (yesterday) two people were arraigned in the Milimani law courts in connection with the fake gold scam involving another case of Sh300 million.

Philip Nashon, alias Arogo and Robert Ouko Paul, alias Maxwel Oyuga, were accused of obtaining $260,000 by false pretences with the intent to defraud a foreigner, the Director Global Solutions Consulting Limited Liability Cooperation (LLC).

According to the charges, between October 16 and 31, 2018, along Vihiga Road off Mwingi Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi county, the two men, together with others not before the court, obtained Sh300 million from Juan Carlos Cardeno Gomez, by falsely pretending that they were in a position to ship on his behalf 200kg gold from JKIA to Dubai.

Appearing before chief magistrate Francis Andayi, the two denied the charges.

The two were arrested on May 13 and are facing charges similar to those in which businessman Jared Otieno and 15 others were charged with conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretences.

Otieno and his co-accused denied the charges on Tuesday last week before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at the Milimani law courts.

They were charged with fraudulently receiving Sh300 million in a fake gold transaction.

Senior principal magistrate Paul Mayova two weeks ago allowed an application by the prosecution seeking to detain the 16 longer on grounds that they would interfere with investigations.

The prosecution had made an application to detain the businessman for 14 days, but the magistrate said seven would be sufficient.

The DCI in the application sworn by Felix Banzi said they are investigating the team for obtaining money by false pretences.

Detectives said the accused is linked to many more fraudulent activities related to fake gold, with many more complainants who have come forward with allegations. Some victims of the scam are from foreign countries.