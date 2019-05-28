Digitisation of firearms to extend to police reservists - IG Mutyambai

The National Police Service would like to categorically state that the mandatory digitisation of all firearms in the hands of civilians is on course, and has now extended to the registration of firearms in the hands of all National Police reservists without exception.

Following the deadline of registration, anyone found in possession of an unregistered firearm will be treated as a combatant.

While the handling, trading or possession of firearms without a license is criminalised under Kenyan law Indeed, it is with great concern that we have observed the proliferation of unregistered firearms in the hands of police reservists that has unfortunately continued unabated over the last 50 years.

It is no secret that unregistered guns can and have been easily used for criminal activity and it is much harder for security agencies to trace such activity when gun owners cannot be identified.

The stemming of unregistered guns can therefore not be an option for a country such as ours, surrounded by unstable neighbours in the region.

This situation also poses a significant threat to national security, as there is a clear and present danger to the lives and livelihoods of many Kenyans.

I, therefore, urge every genuine and peace-loving police reservist to submit themselves to the verification and registration process which will involve, ballistic analysis by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, biometric registration, labelling of weapons, shooting practice among others.