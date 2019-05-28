Affordable houses to be allocated using random ballot - PS Hinga

Some 2,800 new home owners will be unveiled this September as part of President Uhuru Kenyatta's affordable housing project.

Housing PS Charles Hinga said the construction of the houses are ahead of schedule and the materials used are locally sourced as part of empowering local businesses.

President Kenyatta will hand the keys to the lucky owners in a project that has drawn a a fair mix of controversy.

Hinga said that as of yesterday, a total of 224,578 Kenyans have registered for the project, dismissing those he described as naysayers as wasting their time.

You will only get a house in the ongoing affordable housing programme if you sign up for it, despite the mandatory contribution, the state reiterates.

"This project has taken off. Let those making noise join this move to help us solve the housing deficiency problem in the country," he said.

The PS explained that allocating the houses will use a balloting process to randomly assign a registered individual a house. The PS spoke after he took the Prime minister of Fiji, Frank Bainimarama, around the Park Road construction site where some 1370 house units are being put up.

Hinga said the government of Fiji have sought to replicate the project model in a bid to meet the housing needs of its people.

Housing principal secretary Charles Hinga told reporters the Prime minister visited the site to understand how the project was conceptualized with a view to copy the model.

"Urbanization has posed major challenge in terms of housing deficiency. This is a universal problem that every country is struggling to solve," he said.