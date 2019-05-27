Uhuru seeks UN help to realise affordable housing agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta is now seeking UN-Habitat’s support to realise his affordable housing agenda.

Uhuru on Monday said though tremendous strides have been made towards his Big Four Agenda, inadequate shelter and unsustainable human settlement remain a major challenge his administration is grappling with.

Uhuru was speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre KICC during the UN-Habitat general assembly.

He said there is a great need for all the 36 member states under the UN-Habitat framework to exchange ideas and best practices that will deliver practical solutions for cities and human settlement.

“I urge all of our partners to formulate strategies that will revolutionise institutions for urban development. This will enhance our capacity to confront and deal with urban challenges," Uhuru said.

He said though his administration has laid out a robust plan to see the implementation of the Big 4 agenda within the next five years under manufacturing, food security, universal health care and affordable housing units, progress has been slow due to financial constraints.