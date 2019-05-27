Slum Sheikh charged with defiling minor

A 47-year -old muslim cleric in Kibra has been charged with defiling a 13-year-old girl and making her pregnant.

Sheikh Suleiman is accused of defiling the minor by luring her with gifts and threatening her.

He denied charges before Kibera senior resident Esther Boke on Friday.

Suleiman is believed to have committed the offence from 2016 up to the time of his arrest lasst week.

Initially, he had been charged with incest but a Nubian human rights lobby group protested and the charges were changed to defilement.

He was also charged with another count of indecently touching the private parts of the minor.

The accused was arrested after the Nubian Rights Forum was informed the girl. Police mounted a search and caught him on the night of Tuesday and booked him at Kilimani police station.

A medical report from Nairobi Women's Hospital showed the Class Six girl is three months pregnant.

It showed she suffered bruises on her private parts, an indication of frequent and violent defilement.

The court declined the accused's request to be released on bond, saying he could temper with evidence since he is an influential figure.

The magistrate ordered Suleiman to be detained at Industrial Area Prison pending his bond application on Wednesday.