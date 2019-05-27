Serial rapists should be jailed for life - Governor Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says serial rapists should be jailed for life.

Mutua said if one is convicted of three acts of rape or raping three different people, then the conviction should be life in jail.

“I propose that serial rapists be jailed for life without parole. My angry side would have preferred castration but life in jail can also work,” said Mutua.

He addressed the public at Athi River in Mavoko Sub-county on Saturday.

“Getting back to assault against our mothers, sisters and daughters, the reality is that those who rape and sodomize our loved ones are not many. It is just a few people repeating these acts of control and abuse,” Mutua said.

Mutua said that his government has erected 751 street lights and 878 Mulika Mwizi’s, more than any other county in Kenya.

He said his administration is on track to provide an enabling environment for the planned Machakos 24-hour business environment

“I marveled at the transformation the street lighting program that we are undertaking in Machakos has in our people. When I toured the Athi River solar street lighting at night, I marveled at how a dark place was now vibrant,” mutual said.

Mutua said he was touched by the stories by the residents who said that women used to be raped on the roads but since the lights were erected, the assault had stopped.

He noted that mugging had also ceased and shops and other businesses were currently opening late - just because of street lights.