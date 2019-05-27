Rift leaders turn heat on Uhuru in NPR disarmament row

North Rift leaders have turned the heat on President Uhuru Kenyatta following the withdrawal of guns from National Police Service Reservists.

The group mostly comprising DP William Ruto allies have said that they do not want further engagement with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on the matter.

The team chaired by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is planning a meeting of leaders – governors, senators and MPs from 11 counties next week for a way forward.

They have also sought an audience with the President to iron out the issue which has sparked political tensions, worsening the rift in Jubilee.

“We wish to meet the President as we have been unable to resolve this issue with Matiang’i,” Nanok said.

The disarmament ordered by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, has also been linked to the political competition between DP Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

A source at the Office of the President told the Star that the guns were recalled to be embedded with a chip which records history of use.

But during a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday, leaders accompanying Nanok said the withdrawal order is not above suspicion.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and MPs Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mohamed Lokiru (Turkana East) were present.

Murkomen said they fear that the IG is being “controlled” by Interior bosses further accusing Matiang’i and officers at his ministry of inaction.

“The IG should not be under any direction of anybody but the reality is that this is the case today,” the lawmaker said.

He added that they suspect the plan is part of a plot by beneficiaries of cattle theft in the disturbed areas to have a field day.

“The policy is not innocent but has been crafted by patrons of the bandits who have caused our people great suffering,” he said.