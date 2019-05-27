Rift leaders turn heat on Uhuru in NPR disarmament row

• The disarmament ordered by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, has been linked to the political competition between DP Ruto and Baringo senator Gideon Moi.
•Leaders wonder why the police are not focusing on illegal guns held by the attackers.
North Rift leaders have turned the heat on President Uhuru Kenyatta following the withdrawal of guns from National Police Service Reservists.
The group mostly comprising DP William Ruto allies have said that they do not want further engagement with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on the matter.
The team chaired by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is planning a meeting of leaders – governors, senators and MPs from 11 counties next week for a way forward.
They have also sought an audience with the President to iron out the issue which has sparked political tensions, worsening the rift in Jubilee.
“We wish to meet the President as we have been unable to resolve this issue with Matiang’i,” Nanok said.
A source at the Office of the President told the Star that the guns were recalled to be embedded with a chip which records history of use.
But during a press briefing in Nairobi yesterday, leaders accompanying Nanok said the withdrawal order is not above suspicion.
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and MPs Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Mohamed Lokiru (Turkana East) were present.
Murkomen said they fear that the IG is being “controlled” by Interior bosses further accusing Matiang’i and officers at his ministry of inaction.
“The IG should not be under any direction of anybody but the reality is that this is the case today,” the lawmaker said.
He added that they suspect the plan is part of a plot by beneficiaries of cattle theft in the disturbed areas to have a field day.
“The policy is not innocent but has been crafted by patrons of the bandits who have caused our people great suffering,” he said.
“No one else knew except the criminals and bandits who launched attacks immediately after the guns were withdrawn,” Murkomen added.
Citing political connections, the senator said they wonder why the police are not focusing on illegal guns held by the attackers.
“The government knows the criminals, their sponsors, and patrons in parliament but no action can be taken because of their (criminals) political connections,” Murkomen said.
“The biggest problem is that we have a ministry used to boardroom decisions and fear confronting this problem on the ground. But we cannot play around with the question of NPR because of experimental and whimsical decisions,” he said.
However, it is argued that the plan to disarm the NPRs was mooted way before the recent recall of guns held by civilians for vetting and fresh licensing.
The disarmament followed claims that some NPRs were turning their guns against residents of the counties under their jurisdiction.
In January, a cache of 350 guns was intercepted in Nakuru amid claims of a plot by the National Police Service to secretly arm more reservists – in readiness for 2022 elections.
The guns were confiscated on the orders of Kenya Police deputy IG Edward Mbugua reportedly on grounds they were being moved without his authority.
About 11,000 NPRs provide security support in hard-to-reach areas with limited number of security officers, poor communication and road infrastructure.
Nanok said their greatest concern is that since the guns were withdrawn, the insecurity situation has worsened with attacks reported daily in Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo, and Baringo.
The group argues that deployment of NPRs is guided by Section 15 of the National Police Service Act, hence, should not be disregarded.
“Furthermore, the decision was reached without consultations with area leaders. The ensuing attacks have left 20 dead, more than 30 schools closed and livestock looted,” the governor said.
Therefore, the Turkana county boss said, they would not want to hold “meetings for public relations purposes”.
The leaders at the same time dismissed the deployment of a special team of police officers to the disturbed areas as a “PR exercise”.
Cheptumo warned against acts of diversion saying the NPRs issue cannot be politicised at the expense of lives are at risk.
The leaders also took issue with MPs who welcomed the move to disarm the reservists saying they do not understand the pain residents are going through.
“It is suspect that leaders can celebrate the withdrawal of guns and thereafter, there is an attack which has left several people in hospital with gunshot wounds.”
Laikipia MPs on Thursday protested the move saying they are mulling options for residents to protect themselves.
Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West) and Susan Lekorere (Laikipia North) described the withdrawal as a “helpless policy”.