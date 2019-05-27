My grandfather impregnated me twice, girl, 13, narrates

A thirteen-year-old orphan, who is now three months pregnant by her grandfather says that she will keep the child because she does not want to die.

Amina, (not her real name) revealed to the Star during an interview on Wednesday that she has continually been defiled by her grandfather over the last four years.

She revealed that he would thank her after he was done with the gruesome act and lure her with money- Sh 1000 in exchange for her silence.

“I was told by my relatives if I terminate my pregnancy, I will die. So I will keep it,” she said.

The accused, Suleiman Hussein was arrested in his one-bedroom Kibera residence on Tuesday night and taken to Kilimani Police Station.

On Friday, the Muslim cleric was charged before Kibera senior resident Esther Boke.

He was also charged with another count of indecently touching the private parts of the minor.

The court declined the accused's request to be released on bond, saying he could tamper with evidence since he is an influential figure.

The magistrate ordered Suleiman to be detained at Industrial Area Prison pending his bond application on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nairobi women’s hospital confirmed that she is three months pregnant.

The report also showed that she suffered bruises on her private parts, an indication of frequent and violent defilement.

It all started in 2016 when she was in class one and her grandfather would defile her on his matrimonial bed when his wife was away on business.

She softly said that her grandmother never cared whatsoever what was happening in their household.

When she got pregnant for the first time in May last year, her grandmother facilitated a successful abortion for her.