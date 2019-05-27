My grandfather impregnated me twice, girl, 13, narrates

•When she got pregnant for the first time in May last year, her grandmother facilitated a successful abortion for her.
A thirteen-year-old orphan, who is now three months pregnant by her grandfather says that she will keep the child because she does not want to die.
Amina, (not her real name) revealed to the Star during an interview on Wednesday that she has continually been defiled by her grandfather over the last four years.
She revealed that he would thank her after he was done with the gruesome act and lure her with money- Sh 1000 in exchange for her silence.
“I was told by my relatives if I terminate my pregnancy, I will die. So I will keep it,” she said.
The accused, Suleiman Hussein was arrested in his one-bedroom Kibera residence on Tuesday night and taken to Kilimani Police Station.
On Friday, the Muslim cleric was charged before Kibera senior resident Esther Boke.
He was also charged with another count of indecently touching the private parts of the minor.
The court declined the accused's request to be released on bond, saying he could tamper with evidence since he is an influential figure.
The magistrate ordered Suleiman to be detained at Industrial Area Prison pending his bond application on Wednesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Nairobi women’s hospital confirmed that she is three months pregnant.
The report also showed that she suffered bruises on her private parts, an indication of frequent and violent defilement.
It all started in 2016 when she was in class one and her grandfather would defile her on his matrimonial bed when his wife was away on business.
She softly said that her grandmother never cared whatsoever what was happening in their household.
When she got pregnant for the first time in May last year, her grandmother facilitated a successful abortion for her.
I was taken to a certain hospital and my grandmother, together with the doctor lured me to take some two small pills. I started bleeding out the following day and that was when I realised that I had aborted my baby.
Amina says Hussein would threaten her with violence when she reported her ordeal to her grandmother.
She told the Star that she had no knowledge that she was expectant until she saw blood oozing from her private parts.
“When he told her what he has done, he would threaten me that he would call out on people from the community to beat me up,” she told the star.
Amina bravely used to go to her neighbours whom she trusted and narrated what happens behind closed doors.
“Whenever he used to go to the mosque, I would rush to my neighbours' homes and tell them what happens. I was shocked to learn that I am not the only one he defiles. People from the community started to learn about his actions,” she said.
The grandfather transferred her to two different schools in Nairobi after the rumours started circulating.
In 2017, the Nubian Rights Forum (NRF) began to investigate the matter back when she was in her previous school after receiving information from a neighbour.
Her family reportedly knew about the nasty incidence and did not want any action taken.
The class six teenager was lastly defiled on May 18 after Hussein prepared her stepbrother for the mosque.
Hussein is married to two wives.
Officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Kilimani Police Station have liaised with the Child Protection Unit (CPU), a formation still domiciled under DCI’s office to conduct investigations.
In a statement exclusively issued by the Star on Wednesday, Kilimani OCPD Micheal Muchiri said that all due diligence and investigations are complete.
There are however allegations that Hussein’s family want to participate in a cover-up to defeat the course of justice.