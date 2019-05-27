Kiambu MCA arrested over vehicle with photo of Ruto in military gear

A Kiambu MCA was arrested on Monday night for driving a vehicle with a portrait of Deputy President William Ruto in full military fatigue.

Weitethie MCA Macharia Taki was arrested alongside his driver, George Kiarie, for depicting Ruto as the commander in chief. 

The vehicle further displayed graphics of the Coat of Arms and national flag.

The vehicle, a Toyota Hiace, has been detained at the Juja police station.

The MCA and his driver will be arraigned at Thika chief magistrate's court for contravening Section 3(a) law on the national flag, emblems and names Act.

 

by JOHN NALIANYA
News
27 May 2019 - 21:54

