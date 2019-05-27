Junior cleric differs with Sapit over Maseno Diocese polls

A junior ACK leader has differed with Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit over the interpretation of electoral procedures.

The difference between the archbishop and the Rev Kenneth Wachianga arose after the recent election of Haung Godia as the Maseno West Diocese bishop.

The constitution of the church defines how the election of a bishop should be conducted and whether the votes garnered by the candidates should be announced in public.

Sapit told the Star by phone that Wachianga was misleading the public that failure to announce the votes cast for each candidate violated the constitution of the church.

He said that during the election, the Electoral College made up of 23 members uses the elimination method to arrive at the most suitable candidate. And in the event that none of the candidates meets the two-thirds threshold, one with the simple majority carries the day.

“I cannot say how many votes I garnered when elected to be the archbishop, so whoever is saying the contrary is lying,” Sapit said.

He said that he had consecrated more than 10 bishops since he was elected the archbishop and the procedure has remained the same.

He said that a seven-member team from Nairobi tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the elections is fully funded from the head office.

Wachianga claims that it is foolhardy to participate in an election whose results are kept secret.

“Even the IEBC conducts sham elections but each candidate's votes are announced publicly,” he said, adding that church activities should be done above board.

The cleric took a swipe at Sapit’s assertion that the team from Nairobi was fully sponsored from Nairobi. He said the expenses incurred are reflected in the diocesan accountant's office.

Wachianga, whose faction supported Canon Francis Omondi during the election, said they have submitted their grievances to the office of the archbishop on the "flawed election".

Sapit said he is yet to receive the petition. He said he will act on it decisively based on facts, not rumours to "enrich selfish egos".