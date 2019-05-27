Governor Mutua gives health staff two weeks to shape up

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has given senior county Health and Emergency Services officials two weeks to improve the standard of health facilities.

“I have given my senior staff in the Ministry of Health and Emergency Services two weeks to bring to high standards the status of all our health facilities.

"The environment, the flow of patients, the speed of treatment and overall quality of services should be the best in the country. If others can do it, so can we in Machakos,” Mutua said.

The governor was on a tour of Machakos Level 5 Hospital on Friday.

He said Machakos has qualified doctors, amazing nurses, experienced clinical officers, and qualified health workers.

“I, therefore, expect my people to receive the highest standard of health care. And, trust me, they will. I am a believer of the saying by Winston Churchill that 'you shape the environment and then the environment shapes you.'”

The governor said the provision of quality health care cannot be in an environment that is wanting. International standards have to be met and maintained.

The county chief said the Machakos public hospitals, health centres and dispensaries are the best and cleanest public health facilities in Kenya although they are not up to international standards.

“The problem is not money. Our public hospitals have access to more funding than even the top-notch private hospitals in Kenya. The problem is attitude, bad culture and lack of an eye for standards by some of our employees.”

Mutua added, “There is also the disregard towards our people who are not rich. Some of our staff do not see the need of providing clean toilets, proper systems and conducive environment to our people who are in poverty.”

He wants everybody in Machakos to receive high-quality treatment in world-class public facilities.

“We are good at initiating new projects but awful in maintaining what we have and what we build. With Universal Health Care support and the heavy funding in my government’s budget, there is no reason that a toilet should be dirty, windows broken, walls unpainted, bulbs off, wires hanging, signs in disrepair, chairs torn, walls clattered, pavements washed away, fences bending, computers off etc,” Mutua said.

He asked his senior staff to visit top-notch hospitals in Kenya to benchmark and to get back to Machakos and implement what they learn.