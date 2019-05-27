City Hall demolishes 'pimp my ride' car wash over land dispute

City Hall officials on Monday demolished 'pimp my ride' car wash that was located in a land which was previously occupied by Simmers Bar and restaurant.

The car wash is located along Kenyatta Avenue opposite the 680 Hotel.

The structure is said to be illegal and on the controversial piece of land.

A business owner on the premises claims that no notice was given prior to the demolition.

Simmers Restaurant was demolished in March last year, bringing its operations to an end after decades of existence.

At the centre of the dispute was the alleged rent arrears amounting to Sh7,560,000, legal fees of Sh 756,000 and court brokers charges of Sh910,860.