Boy injects another with poison, kills him

Government authorities in Nyamira are investigating an incident in which a Grade One pupil allegedly injected a classmate with a poisonous substance that killed him.

The boy was arrested on Friday in Nyaguku sublocation, Manga subcounty, over claims of injecting Brian Nyangaresi with what is believed to be an acaricide. He was taken to Magombo AP post for his safety.

Nyangaresi was rushed to Nyamira Level Five Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Magombo chief Nyakundi Obae said investigations are under way to know the contents of the injection.

“We have not yet established what was contained in the injection but we will come up with a full report after a thorough check has been carried on the body of the deceased. We call upon the residents and relatives of the deceased to remain calm as investigations are carried out,” Obae said.

The chief said it was not clear where the minor obtained the injection set and the poison.