MP Nyoro wants CDF Funds Act changed

• Ndindi Nyoro says the current disbursement system that equates all constituencies disadvantages the vast ones.
• He wants to compel the government to count the number of schools and students in a constituency to determine the amount it should get.
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro wants the CDF funds distributed according to the needs of a particular constituency.
The MP has proposed a law to amend the CDF Act to change the system of disbursement.
The MP said the current system where all constituencies receive the same amount of money disadvantages vast constituencies such as Kiharu.
He said his constituency has more than 110 primary schools and about 80 secondary schools and it is unfair to receive same amount with others that have less than 20 schools.
“The core functions of CDF is to support education and security sectors and the bigger the constituency the more the projects that need funding,” the MP said.
He cited Mathioya and Kangema constituencies that he said have fewer schools combined than his constituency, adding that it is unfair for Kiharu and the two to receive equal funds.
The MP now wants the government to consider the number of schools and students in a constituency to determine the amount of money to allocate it.
“Kiharu cannot be getting Sh30 million for bursary yet other areas with less than a quarter the number of students in the areas are getting the same amounts,” he added.
The MP noted his constituency is the only one in Murang’a with two sub-counties.
The MP also urged the EACC, DCI and DPP not to allow politics in the war against graft.
He said when the anti- corruption war is politicised, it is Kenyans who lose as the money lost in graft will not be recovered.
“I know we have enough institutions to combat graft and we need to give them the space and time they require to work,” he said.
Ndindi also told politicians who affiliate him with the Tanga Tanga movement that he is not vying for the Presidency.
He added that they should ask the people of Kiharu who voted him into parliament whether his friendship with the Deputy President is wrong for them.
“I visit Ruto and we have tea as we talk. Those calling me Tanga Tanga should know that Kiharu people pay me and should be asked if they oppose it,” Ndindi said.