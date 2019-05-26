MP Nyoro wants CDF Funds Act changed

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro wants the CDF funds distributed according to the needs of a particular constituency.

The MP has proposed a law to amend the CDF Act to change the system of disbursement.

The MP said the current system where all constituencies receive the same amount of money disadvantages vast constituencies such as Kiharu.

He said his constituency has more than 110 primary schools and about 80 secondary schools and it is unfair to receive same amount with others that have less than 20 schools.

“The core functions of CDF is to support education and security sectors and the bigger the constituency the more the projects that need funding,” the MP said.

He cited Mathioya and Kangema constituencies that he said have fewer schools combined than his constituency, adding that it is unfair for Kiharu and the two to receive equal funds.

The MP now wants the government to consider the number of schools and students in a constituency to determine the amount of money to allocate it.