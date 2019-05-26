KWS announces free entry on Sunday to Lake Nakuru Park

Kenyans will on Sunday be able to gain entry into the Nakuru National Park, take a safari walk and visit the park free of charge, KWS Director-General Brigadier (Rtd) John Waweru has announced.
The Director-General announced this on Saturday at Lake Nakuru National Park as he launched the 100 Rapid Response Initiative in collaboration with Nakuru County, Tourism Regulatory Authority and Nakuru County Tour Operators and Nakuru Tourism Association aimed at restoring the park to its former glory.
Waweru added the free entry is a gesture of goodwill.
However, he said they are yet to reach the optimum number of Kenyans visiting wildlife attractions.
Waweru said most locals are still not taking advantage of the reduced rates that were revised to encourage domestic tourism.
.The park is branded as a ‘bird watcher’s paradise’ by the KWS under a national programme aimed at designating selected national parks and reserves as world-class destinations and conservation areas.
The park supports a wide ecological diversity with Flamingos (Greater and Lesser) and other water birds being the major attractions of the area.
It boasts over 450 birds species.
We have opened our doors to Kenyans who will want to visit the park. It will be free entry for them to sample the tourist attraction sites and species of animals and birds we have at the park. It will be a great opportunity that Kenyans will not want to miss.KWS Director-General Brigadier (Rtd) John Waweru
Despite of the increases water levels at the lake, KWS senior park warden Catherine Wambani said the lake hosts over 6,000 flamingos.
"We have other tourist attraction and mammals are among what tourists can be looking for," Wambani said.
The ecosystem comprises of the lake, surrounded by mainly wooded and bushy grasslands and provides for about 56 different species of mammals, including the white rhino and buffaloes.
Present at the launch of the 100-day RRI dived 'Rebirth of Lake Nakuru National Park, our 100 days journey ', was Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who is in collaboration with KWS in the initiative.
An advance team of scientists and experts was sent to the park two weeks ago ahead of the launch of the initiative.
The team will begin a rapid response initiative to address the roads, broad biodiversity research, pollution, infrastructure recovery, reduced visits, migration of flamingos, overpopulation of buffaloes, flooding and staff welfare.
The park is home to 13 globally threatened bird species and some of the world's highest bird diversities, UNESCO said.
Flamingos that once were synonymous with Lake Nakuru have moved to Lake Bogoria and Lake Elementaita.
Researchers have blamed their flight on increased alkalinity in Lake Nakuru and pollution, among other factors.