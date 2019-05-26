KWS announces free entry on Sunday to Lake Nakuru Park

Kenyans will on Sunday be able to gain entry into the Nakuru National Park, take a safari walk and visit the park free of charge, KWS Director-General Brigadier (Rtd) John Waweru has announced.

The Director-General announced this on Saturday at Lake Nakuru National Park as he launched the 100 Rapid Response Initiative in collaboration with Nakuru County, Tourism Regulatory Authority and Nakuru County Tour Operators and Nakuru Tourism Association aimed at restoring the park to its former glory.

Waweru added the free entry is a gesture of goodwill.

However, he said they are yet to reach the optimum number of Kenyans visiting wildlife attractions.

Waweru said most locals are still not taking advantage of the reduced rates that were revised to encourage domestic tourism.