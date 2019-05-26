Diabetes patients to manage condition through mobile

Hypertension and diabetes patients will now be able to access information about the management of the diseases.

This is after PharmAccess and Boehringer Ingelheim launched a new mobile support programme for hypertension and diabetes in Kenya.

The new programme is aimed to empower patients to become more aware, access care and take charge of their disease management.

“There is an unmet need for efficient affordable and widely accessible care for hypertension and diabetes in Kenya,” Pharmaccess country director Isaiah Okoth said.

The programme, Tiba Yako, is a mobile technology-enabled programme, that drives healthcare awareness, as well as access and quality of hypertension and diabetes management.

The program empowers the patient through digital technology.

“The Tiba Yako programme screens and directly supports positively screened patients with awareness, access and adherence to diabetes and hypertension care. The mobile phone is the linking pin in this integrated approach,” Aiyman Eissa from Boehringer said.

It supports access to care through a mobile health wallet, M-TIBA, and enables patients to manage their disease from home through digital tools. The program aims to provide care to patients in Nairobi, Kiambu and Vihiga county.

Boehringer is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies while PharmAccess is a non-profit organisation that works to improve access to quality healthcare in Africa.

M-TIBA will also provide access to healthcare by connecting people to clinics and healthcare funders, directly through a wallet on their mobile phone, and exchanging money and data between them.

Within the Tiba Yako program, the platform will now also provide access support for hypertension and diabetes care in the mobile wallets of low income patients, which they can use to co-pay for care at selected clinics in Nairobi, Kiambu and Vihiga Country.

It also allows patients to monitor their blood pressure and blood glucose levels at their convenience at home, digitally sending the results to their doctor for review.

Combined with digital awareness and self-management support through an innovative app called Afya Pap, this integrated approach aims to increase symptom recognition and treatment adherence.