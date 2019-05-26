Blind villagers share hope after regaining sight

After retiring from public service recently, Gildon Geti did not imagine he would one day live as a blind man.

But for one year, he has been partially blind after what he believes was a spit of venom from a red spitting cobra.

Gildon was a driver in one of the government’s ministries and with his retirement benefits, he was able to set up a chicken-rearing farm.

The business thrived and expanded to a point where it could roughly hold 500 egg laying layers. For a while, everything seemed to work out as planned and Gildon comfortably relaxed at home and reminisced his good old days.

But one evening as he was winding up his day’s activities last year, he encountered a red spitting cobra in his chicken-rearing farm. Before he could retreat, the red spitting cobra shot venom into his right eye.

"Determined to put up a fight, I attempted to kill the snake but it managed to slither away," he says.

With an irritating pain in the eye, he walked away back to his house hoping the pain would subside.

"There was no improvement, and so I sought help from the local dispensary where I was prescribed some eye drops to help get rid of the inflammation but nothing seemed to change," he says.

In less than a month, Gildon became partially blind, which he believes was caused by the spit of venom.

Since then, life took a turn for the worst. With limited vision, he spent most of his time indoors and needed constant help from his wife which adversely affected his family’s lifestyle and the chicken-rearing business. As a result of financial constraints, Gildon opted to tackle his situation with a brave face hoping that things will change.

Early this year, he was informed of an eye camp in Taita Taveta organised by The Fred Hollow Foundation and supported through the Australian NGO Cooperation Program.

Sceptical that his eyesight could be restored as venom is always poisonous Gildon hesitantly presented himself at the facility. It was here that he discovered he had cataract before undergoing surgery. Having a successful surgery done on his eye, Gildon was all smiles and couldn’t wait to get home.

More than 3,000 people were treated and 248 sight –restoring cataract were conducted during the eye camp. Many people who could not afford surgery were also treated for free right at the hospital.

FHF-Kenya said Taita Taveta being a trachoma epidemic region in Kenya, the foundation is determined to end avoidable blindness not only in the region but also in the country as a whole.