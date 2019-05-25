Three arrested as Sonko stops demolition of Citam Church

Three people were on Saturday arrested in Nairobi’s Buru Buru estate as they tried to demolish Citam church.

The arrested suspects, Stephen Ouma, Alex Matheka and Peter Mulama will remain in police custody untill Monday when they will be arraigned in court.

Their arrest came after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stormed the area stopping the planned demolition by armed youth who had been hired by a private developer.

According to Sonko, he received a distress call from members of the church who notified him of the evictions.

On Sonko's arrival at the Church premises, three people who were among the group hired to conduct the demolition were arrested.

Crude weapons including pangas were recovered by police.

Speaking after securing the church which which also houses a school for over 300 kids, Sonko vowed to ensure justice is done to stop grabbing of the land where the church is built.

“This is a heinous act. Where on earth can one demolish a church and grab land? We cannot allow this to happen in Nairobi. We must respect human beings regardless of their status whether rich or poor," he said.