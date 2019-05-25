Somali who broke Wajir politician's leg found guilty

A Somali national was yesterday found guilty of causing permanent disability to a Wajir Politician.

He will be sentenced on June 14.

Makadara senior resident magistrate Eunice Kimaiyo ruled that Jamal Mohammed indeed assaulted Kenyan politician Hussein Mohammed, who contested for Wajir Parliamentary seat in the year 2017.

“I find the accused guilty of assault and causing grievous harm to complainant Hussein Mohammed and I convict him accordingly,” ruled Kimaiyo.

Through his lawyer Cohen Amanya, Jamal pleaded with the court to grant him lenient sentence saying that he has a wife in Kenya and a young child.

Defence said this was contradictory because earlier, Jamal had told the court he has no child and that he wanted to travel to UK for surrogacy.

In application seeking the release of his passport, Jamal had requested the court to release his passport to enable him travel to the UK to have a kid with his wife through a surrogate, but his application was denied.

“My wife is in the UK and we have been trying to conceive a baby through natural means for years but in vain. We have scheduled a procedure medically to be done in UK and we have to meet the surrogate mother on June 21,” Jamal told court.

The prosecution said Jamal’s application was a tactic to delay the hearing.

The passport had been deposited in court at the beginning of the trial.

“The accused is a first offender and he has been cooperating with prosecution by attending all court proceedings,” said Amanya.

He added that Jamal is a foreigner and upon serving his term he will still go back to his country.

The court was also informed that Jamal is a married man and he has a young family and his wife is a Kenyan.

“Jamal is an energetic young man and having him in jail will not serve any purpose,” said Amanya.

In court, Jamal was accompanied by his wife and a young child.

Jamal had been accused of assaulting Hussein outside a Mosque at Eistleigh Nairobi County on September 17, 2017 and broke his left leg.

He was also charged of being in the country illegally.

Hussein testified that the accused attempted to kill him by using his metallic sports boots and stepped on him when he fell down. The accused later removed the knife and stabbed him on the neck.

“Two days after the incident the accused called me and said that he wanted to apologise for what he did to me,” said Hussein.

The court has ordered for the accuse person’s probation report before his sentencing on June 14.